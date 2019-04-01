|
LONG (Peter Sean):
18.05.1962 - 15.3.2019 The Long family sadly announce the passing of Peter. Very much loved son to Fay and Sean (dec), brother to Martin, brother-in-law to Tracey, adored uncle to Cameron and Stephanie and a friend to many. Our parting ways was so sudden and we will always wonder why. We will treasure the memories that we shared together and will miss you every day. Rest in peace Peter.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 1, 2019