JACKSON (Peter Sturges):
Died peacefully at Blandford Grange Care Home, Dorset, UK on 10th February. Aged 84 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Coralie (nee Wild from South Perth), father of Andrew and Robert, Grandpa of Elysia.
Peter will be sadly missed but always in our hearts.
Funeral Service to be held at Poole Crematorium, Dorset, UK on Monday 4th March at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to Blandford Opportunity Group, may be made online by visiting www.close-funeral.co.uk or cheques payable to the charity c/o Colin J Close Funeral Service, Peel Close, Salisbury Road, Blandford DT11 7JU, UK. Tel: +44 1258 453133
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 19, 2019