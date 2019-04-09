|
GALE (Peter):
We are overwhelmed by the tragic passing of Peter (Windy). Peter was a loyal and highly respected colleague, friend and mate to many in the Landmark family and he will be missed immensely. Our heartfelt sympathy to Emma and Peter's family, we share your sorrow at this difficult time.
Landmark Management and Staff
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 9, 2019