EDWARDS (Peter Gary):
I'm told there is a reason and time will heal, but neither time nor reason will change the way I feel. For no-one knows the heartache that lies behind my smile, or knows how many times I still break down and cry. Our love together was not meant to end this way, I'll always treasure what we had till my dying day. I need to tell you something so there won't be any doubt, that you're so wonderful to think of and so hard to live without. Your Maggie.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 2, 2019