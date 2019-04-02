Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Peter EDWARDS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 5 April 2019. View



EDWARDS (Peter Gary):

I'm told there is a reason and time will heal, but neither time nor reason will change the way I feel. For no-one knows the heartache that lies behind my smile, or knows how many times I still break down and cry. Our love together was not meant to end this way, I'll always treasure what we had till my dying day. I need to tell you something so there won't be any doubt, that you're so wonderful to think of and so hard to live without. Your Maggie.



