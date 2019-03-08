|
PILLAGE (Peta Leanne):
Of South Yunderup passed away peacefully on the 2nd March 2019 at Peel Hospital surrounded by her loving family aged 43. Dearly loved Daughter of Barry (dec) and Glenys. Loved Sister of Bradley (dec), Sister-in-law to Karla, most special loving Aunty to Taylor, Shanaya and Mia. You were my special loving caring daughter and I will miss you terribly.
I love you my beautiful girl,
Mum
We will miss you so much Aunty Pete you spoilt us to bits and loved us so much.
We love you to the moon and back. xxx
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 8, 2019