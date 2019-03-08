Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Peta PILLAGE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Monday, 11 March 2019. View



PILLAGE (Peta Leanne):

Of South Yunderup passed away peacefully on the 2nd March 2019 at Peel Hospital surrounded by her loving family aged 43. Dearly loved Daughter of Barry (dec) and Glenys. Loved Sister of Bradley (dec), Sister-in-law to Karla, most special loving Aunty to Taylor, Shanaya and Mia. You were my special loving caring daughter and I will miss you terribly.

I love you my beautiful girl,

Mum

Pillage (Peta Leanne):

Special Loving Sister-in- law to Karla, loving Aunty to Taylor, Shanaya and Mia.

We will miss you so much Aunty Pete you spoilt us to bits and loved us so much.

We love you to the moon and back. xxx







