CHRISTOS

Penelope (Kalopa):

1932 - 2019 Born Florina, Greece and passed away peacefully on Wednesday 20.03.2019 aged 87. Loving wife to Traianos (dec). Mother of Jim, George and Louis. Bubba to Daniel, Kelly, Jonathan, Chloe, Tryan, Giorgia and John.

The tears in our eyes we can wipe away,

But the ache in our hearts will always stay.



Christos

Penelope (Kalopa):

If roses grow in heaven Lord, please pick a bunch for me.

Place them in my mother's arms and tell her they are from me.

Tell her that I love and miss her and when she turns to smile,

Place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while.

Because remembering her is easy, I do it everyday,

But there is an ache in my heart, that will never go away.

From your loving son Jim and Tia.

Christos

Penelope (Kalopa):

My dear loving Mum Penelope (Kalopa) Christos Our dear Bubba, and Great Grandmother.

We will never forget you. We will miss you dearly. We will miss that crazy laugh. Thank you for being in our lives. Thank you for the love you gave us all. We will always love you. George, Daniel, Kelly, Jonny, Ethan, Emily, Willow, Uma and Jago.

Christos

Penelope (Kalopa):

To our dear Mum and Bubba. You will be forever missed. There will not be a day that goes by that we won't think of you for the wonderful stories and experiences you have shared. We thank you for all the sacrifices you made to give us all a better life. Love Louis, Despina, Chloe, Tryan and Miha, Giorgia and Marc. We love you eternally.



