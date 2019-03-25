Funeral notice



CHRISTOS :

The Funeral Service for Mrs Penelope (Kalopa) Christos of Mount Lawley will be held in the Macedonian Orthodox Church of St Nikola, Macedonia Place (cnr Albert Street), North Perth, commencing at 10:15am THURSDAY (28.03.2019). The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of the Service and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Road, Karrakatta at 12:00pm for a Burial Service.



231 GRAND PROMENADE DIANELLA 9229 7700

WA Family Owned

www.bowraodea.com.au







