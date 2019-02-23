|
MUNSLOW-DAVIES
(Peggy Joyce):
80 years old, passed away peacefully with family on 21st February 2019. Lyall's dearly beloved wife for 58 years. Mother of Neil (dec), Ian and Anne. First class grandmother for Samantha, Briony, Chloe, Julian, Hunter, Jade and Jordan. Now at rest with son Neil, sister Bobbie, Mum Phyllis and Dad Roy.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 23, 2019