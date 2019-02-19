|
Currently, the Guest Book for Peggy HOSKINS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 22 February 2019.
HOSKINS
Peggy (nee Boyd):
9.9.1928 to 15.2.2019 In memory of our beloved Mother who passed away peacefully. Loving wife of Lewis (dec), adored Mum to Linley, Peter and Julie. Nan to 7 and Great Nan to 5. Her kind caring nature was heartfelt by all who knew her. Her radiant smile will be missed by all. Forever in our hearts and memories.
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019