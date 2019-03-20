Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Peggy BOEHM is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 23 March 2019. View





BOEHM (LEGO)

Peggy Ruth:



16.3.1926 - 17.3.2019

After a long, vibrant and creative life Peggy left this world on Sunday evening 17th March.



Loved Sister of Ida and Roger (dec). Loved Sister of Sam (dec).



Loved Wife of Mike (dec).



Loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Kim (dec) and Jane, Di and Jeff, Rhett and Jill and Barbara, Timo and Jane.

Loved Grandmother and Grandmother-in-law of Kai and Adrian and Aidan, Annabel and Matthew and Harriet, Jack and Peter and Mel, Jonah and Mika, Sophia and Samuel and Oliver.



Loved Great Grandmother of Nicholas.



Loved Wife of Jack (dec).



Loved Step-Mother to Jack's five children and their families.



Rest peacefully

our darling Peggy Ruth.

We have loved you dearly, more dearly than the spoken word can tell.



In our hearts forever.







