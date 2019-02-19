Peggy BELL

Obituary
Guest Book
  • " BELL Peggy (nee Bamford): Peggy, you have been the..."
    - Peggy BELL
    Published in: The West Australian
  • " BELL (Peggy): To our very special Mum, never forgotten...."
    - Peggy BELL
    Published in: The West Australian
  • " BELL Peggy (nee Bamford): 10.3.1924 – 17.2.2019 In..."
    - Peggy BELL
    Published in: The West Australian
  • " BELL (Peggy): With sadness we say goodbye to our much..."
    - Peggy BELL
    Published in: The West Australian
  • " BELL (Peggy): Loved mother of Teresa, nanna of Andrew,..."
    - Peggy BELL
    Published in: The West Australian
Currently, the Guest Book for Peggy BELL is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 22 February 2019.


BELL
Peggy (nee Bamford):
10.3.1924 - 17.2.2019 Beloved wife of Ronald Bell; loving mother of Teresa, Janise, Graeme, Wayne and Ross; mother-in-law of Mary, Maryanne and Fiona; grandmother of Michael, David, Mark, Leesa, Andrew, Cassandra, Georgina and Ashleigh; great grandmother of Zila, Artie, Harrison and Jaxon.
Forever in our hearts, dearly missed.



logo
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Powered By Legacy.com