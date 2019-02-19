|
BELL
Peggy (nee Bamford):
10.3.1924 - 17.2.2019 Beloved wife of Ronald Bell; loving mother of Teresa, Janise, Graeme, Wayne and Ross; mother-in-law of Mary, Maryanne and Fiona; grandmother of Michael, David, Mark, Leesa, Andrew, Cassandra, Georgina and Ashleigh; great grandmother of Zila, Artie, Harrison and Jaxon.
Forever in our hearts, dearly missed.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 19, 2019