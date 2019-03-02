|
Currently, the Guest Book for Pauline CROMPTON is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 5 March 2019.
CROMPTON (Pauline):
In loving memory of our beloved Mum and Mama who sadly passed away one year ago tomorrow. You will be forever loved and missed. With love, Yvonne, Bob, Ashleigh, Kendal and family.
You left me heartbroken, Mama, when you sadly left us for heaven one year ago tomorrow. Until we meet again, and with enduring love and admiration, your Shane and Marley.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 2, 2019