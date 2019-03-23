Funeral notice



TRAVERS:

The Mass of Christian Burial for Mr Paul Thomas Travers will be celebrated in Our Lady Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, 55 Tudor Avenue, Riverton commencing at 10.00am on FRIDAY (29.03.2019). At the conclusion of Mass, and following refreshments, the Cortege will then leave the Church and will arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Road, Karrakatta at 1.00pm for a Burial Service.

Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in our Chapel, 1307 Albany Highway, Cannington at 7.00pm on THURSDAY (28.03.2019).



