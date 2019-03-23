|
Currently, the Guest Book for Paul TRAVERS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 26 March 2019.
TRAVERS (Paul Thomas):
Died peacefully on Wednesday 20th March, at 91 years of age. Loving husband of Marie (dec). Dearly loved father of Kathleen, Anne, Gerard, Veronica, Frances and Josephine. Respected father-in-law of Richard, Alan, Janet, Dennis (dec), Gary and Michael. Proud grandfather of 25 and great-grandfather of 18.
How blessed we were to have him as our father, he will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, Dad.
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 23, 2019