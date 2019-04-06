|
MAXWELL (Paul Baylis):
13.11.1936 - 2.4.2019 My Darling Paul, sadly this time the battle was just too great and you were called to leave the warmth of my embrace to be in the arms of the Lord forever. But the love we shared will remain in my heart forever. Our life together was truly blessed with busy times, mad times, many sad times but most of all wonderful happy times with love, laughter and family. Love Eternally, Lyn
MAXWELL (Paul):
To my Dearest Dad, I will miss your love and support and most of all I'll miss the mutual understanding and closeness of just sitting quietly together.
Love you, Marika
MAXWELL (Paul):
Thank you for your unconditional love and support. Sleep peacefully in the arms of our Lord. Deeply loved, you will remain forever in our hearts. (One of Life's true gentlemen).
Love Terrie and Paul, Jayke, Deb, Deegan, Bohdi and Van, Cody, Shoo and Ash, Sophie, Kaelyn, Quade and Jamal, Luke and Emma xxxxxxxx.
MAXWELL (Paul):
You were always so kind and loving to me. I did appreciate it. God needed Angels again so you he chose. Love Always, Peg
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 6, 2019