MAXWELL:
The Funeral Service to celebrate the life of the late Mr Paul Baylis Maxwell of Waikiki will be celebrated at the Rockingham Baptist Church, Lot 2 Gnangara Dr, Waikiki at 12 noon FRIDAY (12.4.19). At the conclusion of the Service the Cortege will proceed to ROCKINGHAM Regional Memorial Park Cemetery, Baldivis Rd, Baldivis to arrive at 1.30pm for a Burial in the Lawn Section. No flowers by request, donations to the Baptist Church would be appreciated.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 6, 2019