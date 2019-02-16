|
BROPHY (Patrick James):
10.2.1930 - 13.2.2019 Dearly loved husband of Desma, treasured father and father-in-law of Helene and Michael, Siobhan and Paul, Vivienne and Gavin. Cherished Pa of 9 and Grand Pa of 3.
Forever in our hearts.
BROPHY (Patrick):
Loving memories of days shared, our beautiful family and life created together. Love you forever. Desma
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 16, 2019