BERNARD:
A Requiem Mass for the late Mr Patrick Bernard of Armadale will be celebrated in St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 279 Forrest Rd, Hilbert commencing at 10am on WEDNESDAY (3.4.2019). At the conclusion of the Mass the Cortege will proceed to the main entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery for a Burial Service commencing at 12.15pm.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited at Simplicity Funerals Chapel, 138 Third Ave, Kelmscott commencing 7pm TUESDAY (2.4.2019)
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 29, 2019