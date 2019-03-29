|
WARD (Patricia):
29.8.26 - 27.3.19 Passed away peacefully at Regis Bunbury. Loving Wife of Douglas (dec). Loving Mother of Peter and Bev, Graeme and Linda, Gary and Debbie and Tracey and Glenn. Grandmother of 12.
Great Grandmother of 20.
Without farewell you fell asleep, and left fond memories for us to keep. Treasure her Lord in your garden of rest, for while on earth she was one of the best.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 29, 2019