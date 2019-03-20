|
Currently, the Guest Book for Patricia JETTA is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 23 March 2019.
JETTA (Patricia Anne):
4.11.1944 - 9.3.2019 God blessed us with a wonderful mother. He moulded her with a heart of gold. Her smile was made with sunshine. Her memories will never grow old.
Rest peacefully Mum Much loved wife of Bruce (dec), cherished mother of Bruce, Jennifer, Robert, Daphne, Kathryn, Mellissa Adrian, Michael and Katrina. Loving Grand mother, Great Nan, and old Nan to many.
Safe in the arms of Jesus
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 20, 2019