DOUGLAS
(Patricia Margaret):
Passed away peacefully on 3rd April, aged 92 after a life well lived. Finally reunited with husband Eric and her beloved dogs. So generous, kind and always had a positive outlook on life. She made the best Passionfruit Cream Sponge.
DOUGLAS (Patricia M):
A wonderful loving Mother, Nanna & Great Nanna to Sue and Dave, Lauren and Ryan, Chaz and Imogen, Ethan and Olivia.
Beautiful memories we'll cherish forever. We'll miss you lots.
DOUGLAS (Patricia M):
Your passing has left a hole in our hearts and lives but you have left us with wonderful memories. The heaviness in our hearts we will carry a little lighter knowing you are now at peace, united finally with Dad, Grandpa (Dumpy). Loving Mother, Mother-in- law to Marilyn and Jim, Nanna and Great Nanna to Sarah and Ryan, Celia and Juniper, Stuart and Suzie. We will miss you forever.
DOUGLAS (Patricia M):
Mum, we're going to miss you and I hope you're with Dad now.
Michael, Flower, Day, Dee and Dan.
DOUGLAS (Patricia M):
Dearly loved and deeply missed, a truly incredible woman with the utmost integrity who gave guidance to all her family. Anne and John, John, Aaron and Erin, Lacey Koah and Kane.
Published in The West Australian from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019