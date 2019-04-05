Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Patricia DOUGLAS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Monday, 8 April 2019. View



DOUGLAS

(Patricia Margaret):

Passed away peacefully on 3rd April, aged 92 after a life well lived. Finally reunited with husband Eric and her beloved dogs. So generous, kind and always had a positive outlook on life. She made the best Passionfruit Cream Sponge.



DOUGLAS (Patricia M):

A wonderful loving Mother, Nanna & Great Nanna to Sue and Dave, Lauren and Ryan, Chaz and Imogen, Ethan and Olivia.

Beautiful memories we'll cherish forever. We'll miss you lots.

DOUGLAS (Patricia M):

Your passing has left a hole in our hearts and lives but you have left us with wonderful memories. The heaviness in our hearts we will carry a little lighter knowing you are now at peace, united finally with Dad, Grandpa (Dumpy). Loving Mother, Mother-in- law to Marilyn and Jim, Nanna and Great Nanna to Sarah and Ryan, Celia and Juniper, Stuart and Suzie. We will miss you forever.

DOUGLAS (Patricia M):

Mum, we're going to miss you and I hope you're with Dad now.

Michael, Flower, Day, Dee and Dan.

DOUGLAS (Patricia M):

Dearly loved and deeply missed, a truly incredible woman with the utmost integrity who gave guidance to all her family. Anne and John, John, Aaron and Erin, Lacey Koah and Kane.



