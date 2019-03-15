|
DIGNAN Aileen Clare (Pat):
March 12, 2019. Passed away peacefully at Hillside Aged Care Facility, formerly of Gwynneville. Beloved wife of the late Rick. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Monica and Brad, Martina and John, John and Madoka. Dear Grandma of Hayley, Luke and Noah. Loved sister and sister-in-law of John and Jill.
Aged 89 Years In God's care
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 15, 2019