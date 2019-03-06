GRANDILE:
The Funeral Mass for Mr Pasquale Grandile of Melville, formerly of Beaconsfield will be celebrated in St Patrick's Basilica, 47 Adelaide St, Fremantle commencing at 10.00am on Saturday (9.03.2019). The Cortege will leave the Basilica at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington St, Palmyra at 11.30am for an Entombment Service. Please assemble at Samson Pavilion at 11.20am.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 6, 2019