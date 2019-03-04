Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Pasquale GRANDILE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 7 March 2019. View





GRANDILE (Pasquale):

To my darling husband Pat,

Sometimes when I first awake I think that you're still here, and for a fleeting moment the clouds all disappear.

For you brought endless sunshine until you went away, and now I miss you desperately each minute of the day.

You would not like to see me sad so what I try to do, is live a bright and happy life in memory of you.

For though I'll always miss you and it's dreadful being apart, I haven't really lost you, you're still here in my heart.

Thank you for loving me over 48 years together and taking great care of our family. Rest in peace, my love. Ti amo per sempre.

Your loving wife, Fil

GRANDILE (Pasquale):

Beautiful Dad/ Nonno Pat,

Remembering you is easy, we do it everyday, missing you is the heartache that never goes away. You didn't deserve what you went through. God only takes the best. In our hearts you will always remain.

All our love Anthony, Jodie and Isabella

GRANDILE (Pasquale):

Dear Papa/ Nonno Pat,

Even though our hearts are breaking and we miss you greatly, we take comfort in knowing that you are no longer in pain. You were so brave. Thank you for taking such good care of us all throughout your life. You were the best Papa and Nonno.

Riposa in pace. God bless.

Love always your daughter Sonia, son-in-law Ezio and grandchildren Mia and Jonah Pangiarella

GRANDILE (Pasquale):

Our beautiful Dad and Nonno Pat, you were a true gentleman. Thank you for the love you gave us all, and fighting for as long as you did. The girls will cherish their trips to the park with their beloved Nonno.

"Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories"

Riposa in pace Love always Rose, Trevor, Isla and Viola











