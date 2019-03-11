MUSCARA (Paolo ): In loving memory of a wonderful husband, father and nonno. You were never one for many words, but your love was evident in all those thoughtful things you did for us. You have left such a sadness in our hearts, but the beautiful memories of you will be there forever. Your Rita, Renato, Melinda, Roberto, Sandra and all your loving grandchildren until we meet again.
"Ta-ra"
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 11, 2019