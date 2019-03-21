|
SUMMERS (Pamela June):
Passed away peacefully 18 March 2019 aged 82. Much loved mother to Gary, Mark (dec), Jeff, Julie and Lisa, loving friend to Brian, grandmother to Naomi, Luke and Bianca. Great grandmother to 5, a sister, aunty and friend to many.
You will be greatly missed, loved forever and always.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 21, 2019