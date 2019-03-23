|
MCCARLEY (Pam):
Pam passed away peacefully on 21.03.2019 at Peel Campus Hospital, Mandurah after a very long illness. Pam gave in and drifted off to her new life in a very satisfied mind, leaving behind Husband Denis and children Marie, Debbie and Chris, son- in-law John, daughter-in- law Tracy, 8 Grandchildren, 5 Great Grandchildren. Pam loved every one of them with that beautiful heart of hers.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 23, 2019