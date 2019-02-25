Olwyn RODRIGUEZ

RODRIGUEZ (Olwen)
(nee Evans):
Beloved Wife of Severino (dec). Much Loved Mother of Alison, Lynette, Sharon, Claye and Rex. Loved Mother-In-Law of John, Darryl, Marion and Lois. Adored Grandmother of 9, Great Grandmother of 14 and Great Great Grandmother of 1.
Always loved and remembered forever.


Published in The West Australian from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019
