GILROY (Nova):
26.11.1929 - 27.02.2019 With a heavy heart we share the passing of Nova. Dearly missed by us all, Nova passed peacefully in her sleep, catching us all by surprise. Smiling and joking to the end, she will be remembered by all who knew her as a character. Rest in Peace, more comfortably.
With love from Jo, Steve and family.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 2, 2019