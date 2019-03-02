Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Norman WOOD is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 5 March 2019. View



WOOD (Norman Albert):

Passed away on 26th February. Loving husband of Margaret (dec), dearest Dad of Gary, Marie, Darren and partners. Much loved Fath of 14 grandchildren and 35 great grand children. As you were you will always be, a beautiful part of our memory.



We love you and will miss you forever.

WOOD (Norman Albert):

Dad, finally at peace after a hard fought battle. Even through the last stages of your illness, you still managed to enjoy a song and a yarn. Thanks for the smiles you brought to our faces and the joy you brought to your grandies in particular. Many happy stories shared and memories created of family holidays in days gone by.

Rest In Peace. Your loving son Gary and Jen.

WOOD (Norman Albert):

Much loved Dad of Marie, father-in-law and friend to Stephen and treasured Fath to Corey, Mat, Talan, Clem, Cindy, Stephen, Vanessa and families. Dad, I will always treasure our last few precious weeks together.

Rest In Peace now with Mum. Loving memories forever. xxx

WOOD (Norman Albert):

Dearly loved Dad of Darren. Father-in-law and friend of Justine. Loving Fath to Piper, Remy and Lee. We've had so many good times and created so many memories over my lifetime and the past few years have brought us even closer Dad. I have loved every minute we have spent together and I am going to miss our weekend drives so much. Rest In Peace with Mum. I will always love you Dad, with love from Darren. xx



