TIDY
Norma Jean (nee Stacey):
Late of Melville, Kardinya and Bullcreek.
Passed away peacefully 20th February. Loving Wife of Peter and adored Mother of Linda, Kevin, Steven, Alan and Vernon. Grandmother of eleven and Great Grandmother of six. A lovely lady with a beautiful smile. I will be looking for you at the Pearly Gates. Peter
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 22, 2019
