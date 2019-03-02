Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Norma LAWRENCE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 5 March 2019. View



LAWRENCE Norma

Junette (nee Baldwin):

Born Jarrahdale WA 16.11.1937 and passed away peacefully J E Murray Home - Dale Cottages Armadale 27.2.2019. Reunited with devoted husband Eric (dec), much loved Mum and Mother-in-law of Wendy and Graham, Mark and Margaret, Colin (dec) and Gary.

Special thanks to staff and carers at Dale Cottages for their compassion and extra special caring of Mum, especially during these past five months.



LAWRENCE (Norma):

In our home Mum is fondly remembered, sweet memories cling to her name, those who loved her in life sincerely, still love her in death just the same. Love you Mum, Nan and Great Nan. Wendy and Graham, Ashley and Deone, Laura and Ben, Evan, Harvey, Ryley, Aiden, Ashley, Joshua and Paige. Thank you for just being Mum.

LAWRENCE (Norma):

With tears we saw you suffer, as we watched you fade away, our hearts were slowly breaking, as you fought so hard to stay. You did not want to leave us, but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day that Dad called you home. Thank you for being there, for the help, assurance and guidance throughout our lives.

You were everything to our family, we will always love you and our memories will never fade.

Mark and Margaret, Hayley and Damian, Grace and Kevin, Indy and Ava.



LAWRENCE (Norma):

A full journey enriched with love and kindness. Such a beautiful Mum to Gary and adored Nanna of Austin, Isaac, Tayla and Sari. Your love lives on.





