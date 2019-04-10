Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Norma FRENCH is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 13 April 2019. View



FRENCH (Norma):

Passed away peacefully at Bethesda Sunday 7th April 2019, aged 100 years. Dearly loved wife of Jim (dec), sister of Jean (dec) and John, mother of Barbara, Rhonda and Murray. Mother-in-law of Ken (dec), Trevor and Patricia. Adored nanna of Andrew, Stephen, Suzanne, Darren, Sharon, Claire and Laura. Great nanna of twelve.

Forever in our hearts.

FRENCH (Norma):

Dearly loved Mother of Barbara, Mother-in-law to Ken (dec), Nanna to Andrew, Suzanne and daughter-in-law Fiona.

Great Nanna to Zoe, Alex, Adam, Chris and Jamie. Always brave, kind and generous. Her memory will always be in our hearts. Love Barbara, Andrew and Suzanne.

FRENCH (Norma Clare):

16.12.1918 - 7.4.2019 In loving memory of our dear Mother and Mother-in-law. You have left us with many precious memories which will always be with us. Thank you for all your care and love. Forever in our hearts. Rest in peace with Dad now.

Love Rhonda and Trevor.



FRENCH (Norma):

Our wonderful Mother, Mother-in-law and Nanna who enriched our lives with so much love and giving. We will miss her so much. She has left us with so many loving memories. Now with Dad. Always in our hearts. Love Murray, Patricia, Claire and Laura.



FRENCH (Norma):

In loving memory of Norma to whom I had the honour and pleasure to call my sister. You were the only constant in my life. My sympathy to Barbara, Rhonda, Murray and families. John Thompson



FRENCH (Norma):

To our cherished Nanna and Grandma. We will miss the many happy times we shared with you. There will always be a special place in our hearts just for you. Say hello to Grandpa for all of us.

Love Sharon, Michael, Kyle, Daniel and Emma.



