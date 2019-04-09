|
Currently, the Guest Book for Noel EBSARY is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 12 April 2019.
EBSARY (Noel Stanley):
Passed away peacefully 6 April 2019. Husband of Phyllis (dec), loving father of Carol (dec) and Gary. Father-in-law to Steve and Rhonda. Adored Pop to Vikki, Robert, Kristy, Luke and Lauren. Big Pop to Caitlin, Presley, Jackson, Ryan, Kiani and Zoe.
The family would like to thank the staff at Aegis Woodlake for the great care and kindness shown to Noel.
Forever in our hearts.
EBSARY (Noel Stanley):
Dad, you are finally at peace and reunited with Mum and Carol. You have left us with lots of good memories and life long gratitude for wisdom imparted and a great life. Hooroo Dad!
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019