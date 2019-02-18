|
Currently, the Guest Book for Nikola SEPAROVICH is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 21 February 2019.
SEPAROVICH (Nikola):
It is with heavy hearts that sadly we announce Nikola Separovich, formerly of Coogee has passed away, aged 82 on Friday 15th February, 2019 at SJOG Murdoch Hospice surrounded by the love of his family. Now resting in God's loving arms.
The family wish to thank the wonderful Staff for their care.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 18, 2019