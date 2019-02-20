|
Currently, the Guest Book for Nicola PAZZANO is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 23 February 2019.
PAZZANO (Nicola):
Passed away peacefully on February 16th 2019, aged 82.
Loving husband of Nicolina, much loved Father of Domenico, Teresa and John, and loved Nonno of Damian, Sara, Devon and Kathryn.
His pleasures were simple, his needs were few, if his family was happy, he was too.
A special person, a special face, a special someone we cannot replace.
We will always love you, and our love for you will never die.
The tears in our eyes we can wipe away, but the ache in our hearts will always stay.
Rest in peace
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 20, 2019