BRUNETTI:
The Funeral Mass for Mr Nicola Brunetti of Hamilton Hill, will be celebrated in St Jerome's Catholic Church, cnr Rockingham Rd and Troode St, Munster commencing at 10.15am on SATURDAY (23.2.2019). The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the Main Entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington St, Palmyra at 11.15am for a Burial Service. Please assemble at Samson Pavilion at 11.10am.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 20, 2019