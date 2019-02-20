|
BRUNETTI (Nicola):
Born Bucchianico, Chieti, Italy 25th February, 1927. Passed away peacefully at Amberley Aged Care on 18th February, 2019. Dearly loved Husband of Iolanda (dec). Much loved Father and Father-in-law of Carlo (dec), Liliana and Vittorio, Rosanna and Gary. Cherished Nonno of Dino and Jenny, Marco and Elish, David and Krystal, Nicolas and Bella. Bis Nonno of Ethan, Mila and Xavier.
A wonderful Father gone to rest, for all of us he did his best. His love was great, his heart was kind, a better Father no one would find.
Riposa in Pace
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 20, 2019