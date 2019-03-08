SELVARATNAM:
The Funeral Mass for the late Mr Nicholas Selvaratnam will be held at Mater Christi Catholic Church, 340 Yangebup Road, Yangebup, on TUESDAY (12.3.2019) at 10.00am. At the conclusion of the Service the Cortege will proceed to FREMANTLE Cemetery West Chapel for a Committal Service. Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be held in the Hetherington Funerals Chapel, 79 Kelvin Rd, cnr Maddington Rd, Maddington on Monday (11.3.2019) commencing at 7.00pm.
hetheringtonfunerals.com.au 08 9459 2846 WA Family Owned
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 8, 2019