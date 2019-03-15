MARTIN:
The Funeral Mass for Mrs Nellie Martin of Bayswater will be celebrated in St Columba's Catholic Church, Cnr Roberts and Almondbury St's, Bayswater commencing at 10.00AM on THURSDAY (21.3.2019). The cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of MIDLAND Cemetery, Myles Road, Swan View at 11.30AM for a Burial Service. Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Bowra & O'Dea Chapel, 131 Gt Eastern Hwy, Bellevue at 7.00PM on WEDNESDAY (20.3.2019).
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 15, 2019