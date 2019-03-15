|
MARTIN (Nellie):
Passed away Wednesday 13th March 2019 in her 90th year. Loving Wife to Allan (dec). Much loved Mum to Tony, Jenny and Rob, Chris and Rachel-ann. Nanna to Rebecca, Sarah, Melissa, Jono and Tricia. Great Nanna of nine. Just as you were, you will always be a beautiful part of our memories. Now at peace.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 15, 2019