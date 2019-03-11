RICKARDS (Neil ): Passed away Friday 8th March at SJOG Hospice Murdoch, aged 70.
|
Currently, the Guest Book for Neil RICKARDS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 14 March 2019.
Much loved brother of John, brother-in-law to Gail and Uncle to Nadene, Leah, Alana and families. Your strength and courage not only gave you time, but also time for us to get to know and love you all over again.
Our deepest sympathies to Sunan, Ning and Bindi.
Rest peacefully mate
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 11, 2019