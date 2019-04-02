Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Neil MACPHERSON is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 5 April 2019. View



MACPHERSON

(Neil Ormiston

OAM ex P.O.W.):

14.5.1922 - 30.3.2019 Passed away peacefully, aged 96. Eldest son of Jemima MacPherson (nee Forrest). Loving father of Jan (dec), Jo, Ean, Alan and Greg (dec). Beloved Grandad to seven, Great Grandad to eight.

Lest We Forget

MacPHERSON

(Neil Ormiston

ex P.O.W. OAM):

Passed away on Saturday 30th March at Clarence Estate, Albany. My darling Dad who I was privileged to have in my life for 69 years. You were a wonderful, generous and caring father. I will miss our outings for coffee and cake and talking about the Eagles, your two favourite pastimes! My sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Clarence Estate and the doctors at The Surgery, especially Dr Brian Malone who all gave so much love and care to Dad. RIP Dad, I will always love you. Jo.

MacPHERSON (Neil):

Dad, what a wonderful life you had, you were our inspiration in so many ways. Sayonara from your Tokyo family, son Ean, daughter-in-law Chiyomi, and loving grandsons Callum and Finn.



MacPHERSON (Neil):

You were deeply loved by your daughter Jan, and your beloved Melbourne family. You were the fabric that bound our family together. Our hearts are breaking. Now at peace, and reunited with your beloved daughter Jan. We will always love you. Gypsy, Christiaan, Zahra, Brynn, Reid, Dom, Becky, Sam, Will, and Jemima.







