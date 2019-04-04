|
Currently, the Guest Book for Neil BAKER is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 7 April 2019.
BAKER (Alfred Neil):
In loving memory of Neil. Beloved husband of Bobbie (dec).
Loving father and father-in-law of Sue and Rolf, Kim and Karen, Paul and Alison.
Wonderful Grandad to Russ and Emma, Jaz, Lincoln and Gen, Julia and Sam, Corrina and Sam, Liam, Hayley and Lucas. Heartfelt thanks to the doctors and staff of Lake Grace Hospital for their devoted care of Dad.
Rest in Peace Dad We love you
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 4, 2019