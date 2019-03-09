|
Currently, the Guest Book for Nancy SUDLOW is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 12 March 2019.
SUDLOW (Fleming)
Nancy Dorothy:
6.11.1928 - 6.3.2019 Dearly loved wife of Peter (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Penny and Ross, Warrick and Bronwyn, and Erica and Tim (dec). Cherished grandmother of Hugh, Sarah and Lee, Emily, Edward, Phoebe, Natalie and great grandmother of Oliver. Loving sister of Ailsa.
N J Todd Funeral Directors
Euroa 1800 352 425 Benalla 03 5762 2461 Member AFDA
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 9, 2019