REHFELDT (Nancy):
Passed away peacefully on 2nd March 2019. Loved wife of Gunther (dec), mother of Linda and Liz, grandmother of Elliot and Adam, aunty of John and Kate, mother-in-law of James and dear friend of Lise. A wonderful woman with a lifelong commitment to social justice and helping others.
Forever missed and never forgotten.
Rest in peace Nancy
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 5, 2019