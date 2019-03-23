VAN DER ELST (Nadine ): A shining light has gone out of the world but there is a new star in the sky. An angel will always be by our side and in our hearts with memories of love and laughter.
Sending our love to Nadi's children Garath, Esther, Lloyd and to Kylee and to soulmate, Billy, all the family. God Bless. Rest peacefully our Angel. Much love Mum, Pat, Vicky, Diane, Lana and Leonie
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 23, 2019