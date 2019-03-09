In Memoriam Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Murray PICKERING is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 12 March 2019. View





PICKERING (Murray):

4.4.1947 - 9.3.2017 PICKERING (Zane):

9.5.1976 - 4.8.2002 Two years, I remember your smile the things you would say. I treasure the 47 years we spent every day. The laughs we had, the secrets we shared, the heartache of losing Zane, but our love got us through. Your dying wish was that your ashes be with Zane, sadly I hope one day your wish will be granted. I miss you desperately Murray.

Love you both Zora



Published in The West Australian on Mar. 9, 2019

