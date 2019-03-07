|
Currently, the Guest Book for Murray MOORE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 10 March 2019.
MOORE (Murray ): of Busselton. Passed away peacefully 5.3.2019. Much loved father of Robyn, Leonie and their families.
"You lived an extraordinary, full life and will be sorely missed".
An informal gathering to celebrate Murray's life will be held at Pioneer Park, Memorial Drive at 11am this Sunday 10th March.
In lieu of flowers a donation to Cowaramup Lions Club can be made at the gathering in Murray's honour.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 7, 2019