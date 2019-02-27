|
Currently, the Guest Book for Murray HULL is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 2 March 2019.
HULL (Murray James):
Passed away peacefully February 25 2019 in Melbourne, aged 83.
Loving father of Wendy, Brett and Andrea, grandfather of Sophie, Evie, Elliott and Charlie. Husband of Cynthia (dec). Father-in-law of Michael, Naomi and Vivian.
You have gone to the stars Muzza. We love you Thank you for always being there for us
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 27, 2019